National Telephone Discount Lifeline Awareness Week is September 14-18 and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is reminding customers of discounts that may be available to them on phone and broadband service through the Lifeline program.

The Lifeline program offers discounts to eligible low-income consumers in every state and typically gives up to a $9.25 discount each month on service. The discount is available on traditional wired phones, wireless service, broadband service, and broadband-voice bundles, but rules only allow one Lifeline discount per household.

“Lifeline is an important program that helps qualifying low-income consumers connect to the nation’s communication networks to access emergency services and community resources,” said Commissioner Presley. “The current pandemic has made it even more abundantly clear that having telephone and broadband service are necessities for educating students, working and finding jobs, accessing health care services, and calling for help in an emergency.”

To participate in the Lifeline program, consumers must either have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participate in certain federal assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Medicaid.

Press Release

9/15/2020