YP Daily Roundup 9/16/20

Total Mississippi revenue collections for the month of August 2020 in FY 2021 are $18,019,004, or 4.05%, above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal YTD revenue collections through August 2020 are $64,627,246, or 6.89%, above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through August 2020 are $258,718,083, or 34.79%, above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

Governor Reeves offers assistance to Alabama as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

In times of crisis, it’s all about neighbor helping neighbor. Mississippi stands with Alabama as we work to weather this storm and any other storm that comes our way. https://t.co/g5BwLEKFAF — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 16, 2020

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 505 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 28 deaths, and 138 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 90,523, with 2,734 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/mTzMHk5o0W — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 15, 2020

Dobbs said people do not need to test negative before returning to work. He said if someone tests positive and isolates for 10 days, they will no longer be contagious but will likely continue testing positive, possibly for months afterward.

Dobbs was asked about the issue of children trick-or-treating for Halloween and said he did not have a definitive answer. He acknowledged going outdoors is best, but was concerned about the ‘candy transaction’ from hand-to-hand. But he said state health officials will discuss Halloween further after weighing the options.

When asked about masks, Byers also did not have a definitive answer on when it will be safe to go about life without masks. He says its likely to be a while before it’s O.K. to go without masks again.

MSDH to host “COVID and the Classroom” event

District Six Senator Chad McMahan says the grants are part of the Federal

CARES Act program.

“It’s really important to me our businesses take advantage of this money, this is not welfare, a handout, it’s a hand up for businesses, small businesses are the backbone of Mississippi and so we want to be sure every small business in the state of Mississippi can qualify for a grant, if they will apply,” Sen. McMahan said.

The grants are available to businesses in Mississippi with fifty or fewer employees. For more information, go to backtobusinessms.org

Hyde-Smith, Kelly, Guest attend Middle East peace accords signing

It was an honor to join @SenHydeSmith & @RepTrentKelly at the @WhiteHouse to witness the historic signing of the #AbrahamAccords. This is a major milestone towards peace in the Middle East led by @realDonaldTrump & his team. pic.twitter.com/JHhv1OQ1MJ — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) September 15, 2020

YP – AG Fitch secures $1.7 million ITT settlement

Attorney General @LynnFitchAG secures over $1.7 M for Mississippi students in ITT debt relief in settlementhttps://t.co/rCAiyLBTii — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 15, 2020

Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed a chancery judge’s decision denying the majority of Petal’s proposed annexation of several tracts of land.

The annexation process began in 2016 when Petal sought to annex six tracts of land in Forrest County.