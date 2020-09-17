Specialty shipbuilder and supply company Gulf Ship is expanding in Gulfport to fulfill a new contract for world-class tugboats. The project will create more than 200 new jobs.

“For the second time in less than a month, Mississippi is leading in the nation’s shipbuilding and maritime industries, as Gulf Ship plans to create hundreds of new jobs to fulfill a contract for state-of-the-art tugboats that will service offshore oil operations. That’s hundreds of Mississipians now able to provide for themselves and their families while boosting our Gulf Coast economy thanks to these skilled, good-paying jobs,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Edison Chouest team and are excited for the continued success of Gulf Ship and its skilled workers in Harrison County.”

Gulf Ship, an Edison Chouest Offshore company, is a 38-acre shipyard founded in Gulfport in 2006. The company uses the shipyard primarily for the construction and upkeep of tractor tugboats and platform supply vessels. Gulf Ship will retrofit a portion of its facility and make improvements to the boat launching system and waterfront area. The launching system and waterfront area are leased by Gulf Ship from the Harrison County Development Commission.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for improvements to the launching system and waterfront area.

“Gulf Ship’s new contract to build some of the best tugboats in the world from the Mississippi Gulf Coast once again shines a spotlight on the many advantages of doing business in our state, as well as the skilled shipbuilders that keep companies like Gulf Ship competitive in this fierce industry,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “We appreciate the hard work and collaboration of the Harrison County Development Commission and Harrison County, which, together with the MDA team, is bringing exciting job opportunities to the Gulf Coast region.”

“We are thrilled that the Edison Chouest family chose their Gulf Ship facility to again expand their operations, and it’s especially gratifying watching the company grow during these challenging times in the oil and gas industry,” said Harrison County Board of Commissioners President Frankie Castiglia, Jr.

Gulf Ship has been recognized by Harrison County and the state of Mississippi for its positive economic impact on the region following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. One of Edison Chouest Offshore’s world-class shipbuilding facilities, Gulf Ship is equipped to accommodate a wide range of new construction projects, as well as repairs, conversions and refits.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit chouest.com/employment regularly for a list of Gulf Ship’s job openings.

Release from Mississippi Development Authority.