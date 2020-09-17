Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) today announced that Patrick Large will become his Chief of Staff. Large has previously served as Palazzo’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director, where he managed issue portfolios related to defense, homeland security, the economy, and veterans affairs. He has been serving the people of Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District since 2011 in Palazzo’s office.

“Patrick has been a member of our team since the beginning and will continue being a tremendous asset to the people and state of Mississippi. I look forward to continuing to deliver results for our constituents and working with Patrick in this new role.”

Large replaces Hunter Lipscomb as the Chief of Staff. Lipscomb has accepted a job in the private sector and will return to Mississippi for work.

“Through the years, Hunter has proven himself to be a leader, and I know he will continue doing just that in this new chapter of his life. I appreciate all he has done for our office and South Mississippi. I wish him nothing but the best in this next professional endeavor.”

Press Release

9/17/2020