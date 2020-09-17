U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today joined U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to introduce the Protect and Serve Act, legislation that would create strong federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

“Attacks on our nation’s law enforcement officers are deplorable and should be severely punished,” Wicker said. “Recent assaults like this week’s shooting in Los Angeles have shown the need for stronger federal protections for those who defend our communities. I am glad to join this effort to add strong federal penalties for criminals who would intentionally attempt to harm a law enforcement officer.”

In 2020, there have been 37 law enforcement officers killed in the U.S. – an increase of over 20 percent since this time last year. Of those deaths, eight were killed in premeditated attacks, two were victims of an unprovoked attack, and the other 27 officers were killed in the line of duty.

The Protect and Serve Act would support law enforcement officers by:

Levying severe federal penalties on those who would knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders would be subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

Other cosponsors of the legislation include: Senators John Kennedy, R-La., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, David Perdue, R-Ga., Richard Burr, R-N.C., James Inhofe, R-Okla., and John Boozman, R-Ark.

Read a one-pager of the legislation here and text of the legislation here.

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.