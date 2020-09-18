The NFIB Mississippi PAC today endorsed Justices Kenny Griffis and Josiah Coleman for state Supreme Court. The political action committee is comprised solely of NFIB members in Mississippi.

Griffis is running the 1st District, and Coleman is running in the 3rd District.

“Mississippi needs a Supreme Court that is fair and just but understands the issues facing the state’s small businesses,” NFIB State Director Dawn Starns said. “We need justices who will maintain a level playing field and won’t attempt to legislate from the bench. This is why the NFIB Mississippi PAC supports Justice Griffis and Justice Coleman.”

Griffis said, “I’m honored to be endorsed by the NFIB, the voice of small business, and the thousands of people they represent across Mississippi. For our economic future, it’s important we have judges on our courts who follow the law instead of trying to legislate from the bench, and that’s what I’ve done during my 18 years of service on the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. I’m asking for everyone’s vote so I can continue to serve in a way that treats everyone fairly, upholds our Constitution and protects the rights and liberties of our citizens.”

Coleman said, “I am honored by the endorsement from Mississippi’s small business community. Small business owners must have a court system that can be trusted to maintain the rule of law so that they and their employees can succeed in making Mississippi better.”

Today’s endorsement puts the considerable grassroots support of the state’s small businesses behind the candidates’ campaigns. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for recruiting friends, family members and acquaintances to vote. NFIB will encourage its Mississippi members to help turn out the powerful small-business voting bloc on Election Day.

