Mississippi Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy will attend two Meet and Greet events this Saturday, September 19.

The first event will be in Tupelo and will start at 11:00 am at Fairpark. Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, a fellow Democrat, will be featured at the event, per the Espy campaign.

The second meet and greet of the day will be in West Point at 3:30 pm at Wing Kings. State Senator Angela Turner-Ford will speak with Espy. The senator is chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

The events are outdoors and socially-distanced. A mask is required to attend.

Espy is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Libertarian Jimmy Edwards in the November General Election.

The Espy event details are below:

Saturday, September 19, 2020

What: Meet and Greet Tupelo

Where: Fairpark, 71 Troy Street, Tupelo, MS

When: 11:00 am-1:00 pm CT

What: Meet and Greet West Point

Where: Wing Kings, 130 U.S. Highway 45 Alternate Route, West Point, MS.

When: 3:30 pm-5:30 pm CT