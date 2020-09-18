Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) joined Republican lawmakers on the House Committee on Homeland Security (CHS) to introduce the “Keep America Secure Act.” This legislation would provide a comprehensive two-year reauthorization of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“After 20 months of Democrat dysfunction and caving to the left-wing of their party, it was clear the Democrats would not be able to build consensus to put forth their own reauthorization package,”Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee Rep. Rogers said. “I’m proud of the collective effort of my Republican colleagues to put together a bill that positions the Department to best combat new and emerging threats to our country. We owe it to the folks who work day-in and day-out to protect our homeland to pass a comprehensive reauthorization that provides them with the authorities and resources they need to effectively do their jobs.”

Included in the legislation is Congressman Guest’sOperation Stonegarden, which would authorize a grant program for law enforcement agencies in states bordering Mexico or Canada or a maritime border. These grants would provide much-needed resources to help Customs and Border Protection officers efficiently carry out their missions on behalf of the American people.

“Our law enforcement agents risk their lives to keep our communities safe. As a nation, it’s imperative that we provide the men and women of law enforcement with the proper equipment to perform their duties. Operation Stonegarden will provide necessary resources to agencies tasked with protecting the borders of the United States,”Congressman Guest said. “I’m proud to join my Republican colleagues on the Committee on Homeland Security to introduce legislation critical to protecting Americans.”

