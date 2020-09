Governor Tate Reeves holds a press briefing to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.

Joined by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner Andy Gipson, Governor Reeves also addresses recent backwater developments and makes himself available for questions from the media.

“Today, we are discussing some good news on the Backwater Pumps—and providing an update on the fight against COVID,” Governor Reeves said.