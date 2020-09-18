YP Daily Roundup 9/18/20

Coming up on September 22, some Mississippians will have the opportunity to vote for new House and Senate members. Below is what you need to know if you think this election might apply to your district.

A candidate for a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives is facing a charge of felony cyber stalking in Forrest County.

David Wayne Morgan was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Aug. 31 and bonded out of the Forrest County Jail after a judge set his bond at $30,000 two days later.

Morgan, 49, is a candidate in a special election that will be held Nov. 3 to fill the District 87 seat in the state house of representatives. Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed Morgan is still a candidate in the election.

The Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) praised Mississippi for its achievements in education from early childhood through college in its 2020 report on the progress of education in the South.

Mississippi: A Turning Point details where Mississippi stands in education, highlighting how the effective implementation of education policy has improved student achievement statewide and made Mississippi the leader in the South for college persistence.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 701 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 24 deaths, and 131 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 91,935, with 2,780 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/SjEyt4LL4Q — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 17, 2020

Governor Tate Reeves announced that the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group (MS TIG) approved four restoration projects totaling over $15 million that will have a direct impact on Mississippi’s coastal natural resources.

“This is a great day for Mississippi and our coastal communities. With over $15 million in restoration projects, we will be able to ensure the vitality and longevity of our precious natural beauty and resources along the Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We are truly grateful for our ongoing partnership with MS TIG and their commitment to protecting the people and local economies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The MS TIG released its second restoration plan in September to address injuries to coastal habitats and to oysters caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) serves as a Trustee on the MS TIG and will administer the projects, working closely with the project partners to implement them.

YP – 200 new jobs coming to Gulf Ship

.@mdaworks: Gulf Ship creating more than 200 new jobs in Gulfporthttps://t.co/cohiMbDVm4 — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 17, 2020

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was joined at the State Capitol today by sheriffs from all across the state to share their opposition to Initiative 65, the medical marijuana initiative on the November 2020 ballot.

According to Gipson, the initiative is a seven page amendment to the state constitution that actually takes liberties from Mississippians. One issue he finds with the language is that there is no oversight from the Legislature, the executive branch or law enforcement – only the Mississippi Department of Health.

“We have never in our state put anything under the total and complete control of an unaccountable agency like the Mississippi State Department of Health,” said Gipson.

YP – DOJ announces grants to assist victims of domestic, sexual violence

DOJ's @USAttyHurst, Lamar announce over $6 million in grant funding to assist victims of domestic, sexual violence in Mississippi. Southern District of Mississippi Launches “Operation Pheonecia” to Combat Domestic Violencehttps://t.co/QxpvyPzvGc — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 17, 2020

Hyde-Smith pushes for Ag funding

Farmers & ranchers have experienced depressed prices, catastrophic flooding, market disruptions & now #COVID19. With the end of the fiscal year fast approaching, we must ensure important @USDA ag/conservation programs do not come to a screeching halt on Oct. 1. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 17, 2020

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., received an “A” rating from the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) for his work to support policies that protect the unborn. The rating was included in the SBA List’s updated “National Pro-Life Scorecard,” which is a tool to inform the public about elected officials’ stance on pro-life issues. The scorecard is backed up by a detailed voting record and other information on elected officials’ efforts.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Susan B. Anthony List for my efforts to protect the unborn,” Wicker said. “I will continue to hold the line against those who would callously expand the scourge of abortion and harm the most innocent among us.”

YP – Wicker sponsors legislation punish criminals for targeting law enforcement officers

.@SenatorWicker Sponsors Legislation to Punish Criminals for Targeting Law Enforcement Officers The legislation would create strong federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.https://t.co/oW0TEZrN2U — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 17, 2020

Congressman Michael Guest says police officers are under attack

It’s not a myth. Our officers are under attack. It’s time for all Members of Congress to say, “I #BackTheBlue.” pic.twitter.com/hwBrOPbSHc — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) September 17, 2020

WTOK – Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

The Postal Service mailers have been delivered to millions of voters around the nation and it’s causing confusion in more places than just Lauderdale County.

“All the states are different with the laws. In Mississippi we don’t have universal mail-out ballots. You have to have a legal reason to vote absentee and I’m glad,” Johnson said

Several other states are also trying to clear the air when it comes to the postcards. Officials in Utah, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Nevada have said the mailers are confusing voters in their states.

“I understand the state of Colorado has filed a lawsuit regarding the postcards because there’s a conflict with their laws,” Johnson explained

The interview included Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama; Levar Stoney of Richmond, Virginia; Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Louisiana; Frank Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas; Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi; Steven Reed of Montgomery, Alabama; and Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

Most are under 40, and they didn’t shy away from addressing the topic of policing in America, as protests over racial injustice continue to take place across the country.