Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith today announced his intention to call a State Executive Committee meeting to elect a new chairman of the MSGOP.

“All Republicans should be grateful for Lucien Smith’s steady stewardship of the party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “He has been a great chairman, and will continue to be an important figure in Mississippi.”

“Serving as Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party has been the greatest honor of my professional life and I am proud of what we have achieved,” Lucien Smith said. “The Republican Party is as strong as it has ever been in Mississippi, and the state is better for it. After three years in this role, I believe it is time for a new Chairman. I appreciate the confidence of the Governor and the Committee as we have gone through the county, state, and national convention processes.”

At the fall State Committee meeting, Smith said he intends to call an election for Chairman and intends to support Frank Bordeaux for the role.

“Frank is a friend and a strong Republican,” Smith said. “I’m confident the party will continue to prosper under his leadership. Although I will no longer be leading the party, I will remain engaged in the fight to advance conservative ideas to help Mississippi flourish.”

Governor Reeves offered his support of Bordeaux to be the 13th chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party.

“I support Frank Bordeaux, and believe that if the Committee chooses to elect him that he will do an excellent job growing the Republican Party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “His work ethic, integrity, and conservative credentials are unmatched.”

Smith has served as the MSGOP chairman since being unanimously elected by the State Executive Committee in October 2017. Smith helped the party retain the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by former Senator Thad Cochran in 2018.

As chairman, Smith oversaw party gains in 2019’s statewide election that resulted in Republicans winning all 8 statewide offices for the first time in Mississippi history, as well as increasing its supermajorities in the Mississippi House and Senate, gaining the majority in the Public Service Commission, and retaining the majority in the Transportation Commission.

Recently, Smith was a delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention, representing Mississippi Republicans in nominating President Donald Trump for a second term.

More about the prospective new MSGOP Chairman

Frank Bordeaux is vice president/producer at BXS Insurance’s Gulfport office, where he has been employed since 2007. Frank manages public entity and other large insurance accounts across the Mississippi Gulf Coast and throughout the state. His professional affiliations include The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, and Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.

Prior to being hired at BXSI, Frank spent a short, but very productive period of time as the Southeast regional sales manager for a South Dakota-based company, selling building supplies to Coast residents in need of fast, low cost, resilient building solutions following Hurricane Katrina. Before Hurricane Katrina (2005), he spent 10 years assisting with the daily operations of Ship Island Excursions. Frank graduated from Gulfport High School in 1998 and attended Delta State University.

Since a young age, Frank has been dedicated to improving his community through involvement in civic organizations and campaigns for numerous candidates and issues. He has contributed his grassroots experience for candidates including Senator Thad Cochran and Governor Tate Reeves.

In 2014, Frank helped lead the campaign for the Gulfport school bond issue, which passed by 80.5 percent. Frank is a current board member of the Harrison County Development Commission and member of the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Mississippi Flag Commission, the Harrison County Republican Club and Biloxi Businessmen’s Club. He is a past board member of the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee, the Harrison County Republican Central Committee, Feed My Sheep soup kitchen and Gulfport Youth Sports Association.

Over the years, Frank has received multiple awards for civic leadership. He is especially honored to have been awarded the Gulfport School District Parent of the Year in 2015 and the 2019 John Harral Spirit of Education Award for “Exceptional commitment to strengthening educational opportunities available to all students in the Gulfport area.”

In 2017, Frank served as a duke for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. In 2018, he and his wife chaired the American Heart Association Mississippi Gulf Coast Heart Gala, honoring Roy Anderson. He participated in the American Cancer Society’s 2019 Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Frank and his wife, Jacqueline, live in Gulfport and have four boys. They are members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.