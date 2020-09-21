Mississippi’s U.S. Senators are in full support of President Donald Trump filling the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As the news of Ginsburg’s death developed Friday night, Senator Roger Wicker issued the following statement:

“I was sad to learn of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her sharp intellect and passion for equality left a significant impact on the court and made her an icon for millions of Americans. I have disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s opinions, but I never questioned her sincerity or motivations. In fact, her close friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia is a powerful example of how we can all work with and respect others. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and many admirers around the country.”

On Saturday, the President’s intention of nominating a person to fill the seat prior to the November election became clear.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!” Trump tweeted.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Wicker issued a statement in support of confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year, saying, “President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced her support of filling the seat without delay.

“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time. I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation. President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”