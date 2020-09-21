Governor Reeves gives COVID-19 update, talks backwater developments
Governor Tate Reeves holds a press briefing to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.
Joined by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner Andy Gipson, Governor Reeves also addresses recent backwater developments and makes himself available for questions from the media.
MSDH daily COVID-19 report
Today MSDH is reporting 277 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 1 death, and 129 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 93,364, with 2,810 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/DljJpXgTyy
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 20, 2020
YP – MS Supreme Court reverses Hinds County COVID-19 absentee voting order
The Mississippi Supreme Court has reversed the absentee voting decision handed down by Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens on September 2. Secretary of State Michael Watson appealed the Hinds County ruling, and a majority of Justices ruled Friday that the initial ruling was too broad in its interpretation.
“We find that the chancery court’s order erred to the extent it declared that Section 25-15-713(d) ‘permits any voter with pre-existing conditions that cause COVID-19 to present a greater risk of severe illness or death to vote by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic,’” the Justices write, adding, “Having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.”
YP – Wicker, Hyde-Smith back President Trump in filling SCOTUS vacancy without delay
Wicker issued a statement in support of confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year, saying, “President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced her support of filling the seat without delay.
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time. I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation. President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”
WLOX – AG Commissioner responds to criticism of Miss. State Fair: “Enough of the complaining!”
Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson responded to criticism of the Mississippi State Fair on Saturday morning.
“Enough of the complaining! Our State Fair is Mississippi’s most significant agricultural exhibition,” Gipson wrote on Facebook. “The Fair has existed for over 160 years to support our agricultural and livestock producers in their efforts to raise better stock to feed Mississippians and their families.”
WDAM – Secretary of State speaks on finding poll workers for elections
If you’re interested in serving as a poll worker for the Nov. 3 election, the Secretary of State’s Office encourages you to apply.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, like many states, Mississippi is expecting a poll worker shortage due to COVID-19.
Secretary Michael Watson says he’s looking for Mississippians willing to work on Election Day…
…To avoid a shortage, the Secretary of State’s Office has created an online form for anyone interested in serving as a poll worker.
WTOK – Rep. Stephanie Foster hosts PPE giveaway in Bolton
Mississippi House Representative Stephanie Foster continued her supply giveaway for community members in Bolton on Sunday.
Organizers said areas like Bolton without a traditional grocery store expose dire needs during a pandemic.
“What I want to do is make sure my senior citizens and disabled are receiving the things that they need during this pandemic because there is so so often it’s so hard for them to go out and find these things as you can see I have tissue paper towels wipes disinfectant wipes I have mask sanitizers,” said Rep. Foster.
DAILY JOURNAL – Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan announces mayoral campaign plans
A year after successfully winning an elected post in county government in his first political foray, Todd Jordan says he will enter the race to become the City of Tupelo’s next mayor.
Jordan, the District 3 Supervisor for Lee County, announced to the Daily Journal in an exclusive interview that he intends to run for mayor of Tupelo as a Republican, creating a contested GOP primary. Incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton, a Democrat, says he is not running for re-election.
A 50-year-old native of the All-America City, Jordan said that when he ran as a county official in 2019, he didn’t intend to turn to city politics within a year. However, after representing many city residents in his current capacity as supervisor, he now believes he’s primed to lead the sixth largest city in the state.