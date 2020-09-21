Governor Tate Reeves holds a press briefing to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.

Joined by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner Andy Gipson, Governor Reeves also addresses recent backwater developments and makes himself available for questions from the media.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 277 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 1 death, and 129 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 93,364, with 2,810 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/DljJpXgTyy — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 20, 2020

The Mississippi Supreme Court has reversed the absentee voting decision handed down by Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens on September 2. Secretary of State Michael Watson appealed the Hinds County ruling, and a majority of Justices ruled Friday that the initial ruling was too broad in its interpretation.

“We find that the chancery court’s order erred to the extent it declared that Section 25-15-713(d) ‘permits any voter with pre-existing conditions that cause COVID-19 to present a greater risk of severe illness or death to vote by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic,’” the Justices write, adding, “Having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.”

Wicker issued a statement in support of confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year, saying, “President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced her support of filling the seat without delay.

“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time. I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation. President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson responded to criticism of the Mississippi State Fair on Saturday morning.