Today, as Madison County celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, Congressman Guest announced that he signed Heritage Action’s Police Pledge. The pledge, which has been signed by over 150,000 American citizens and by 180 Congressional leaders, states that the signees will oppose the efforts of left-wing Democrats to defund police departments across the nation.

“I have represented the people of Mississippi as a law and order Congressman. As the far left continues to attack our civil liberties, our first responders, and the property of law-abiding citizens, I believe it is imperative to reaffirm my strong stance in support of our law enforcement officers,” Guest said.

The text of the pledge can be found below:

A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement.

Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect.

I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to “Defund the Police.”

Press Release

9/22/2020