Special Elections to fill Mississippi legislative seats held today… Go Vote!

Find out more about today’s special elections from what districts are involved to who’s running here.

If you live in one of the districts holding elections today and aren’t sure of polling locations you can contact your local circuit clerk for more information.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 22 for the election.

Absentee voting begins September 21 in the lead up to the November General Election.

If you are unable to make it to the ballot box on November 3rd because of work demands, your age, a temporary relocation like attending university, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, previous health issues or current health concerns due to COVID-19, you may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot.

In person, the clerk will confirm you are a registered voter in that county by checking the Statewide Elections Management System, verifying your address and looking at a photo ID. You will also be asked your reason for wanting to vote absentee.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith today announced his intention to call a State Executive Committee meeting to elect a new chairman of the MSGOP.

“All Republicans should be grateful for Lucien Smith’s steady stewardship of the party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “He has been a great chairman, and will continue to be an important figure in Mississippi.”…

…At the fall State Committee meeting, Smith said he intends to call an election for Chairman and intends to support Frank Bordeaux for the role.

“Frank is a friend and a strong Republican,” Smith said. “I’m confident the party will continue to prosper under his leadership. Although I will no longer be leading the party, I will remain engaged in the fight to advance conservative ideas to help Mississippi flourish.”

Mississippi’s U.S. Senators are in full support of President Donald Trump filling the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg…

…Wicker issued a statement in support of confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year, saying, “President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”…

…Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced her support of filling the seat without delay.

“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time. I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation. President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”

Monday, Mississippi Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy released a statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Supreme Court vacancy calling her a “revered legal mind” and saying it should be up to the next President to nominate a new Justice.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the most revered legal minds in this country, standing up for the less fortunate to ensure protections for gender equality, voting rights, civil rights, and health care,” Espy said in a statement. “I firmly believe that Mississippians deserve to have their voices heard. It should be up to the next president to nominate a qualified jurist to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat. The next Senate should consider a nominee and if I am elected, I will review any nominee’s qualifications for this serious, lifetime appointment.”

DAILY JOURNAL – Gunn: Mississippi legislators to return by early October

Mississippi legislators will probably return to the Capitol before Oct. 5 to examine how the state is spending coronavirus relief money it received from the federal government, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn said Monday.

Gunn said the House and Senate will evaluate “what has been spent, what has not been spent and do we need to shift some of those dollars around.”

