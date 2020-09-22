U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today thanked the Defense Logistics Agency for granting her request to expedite the delivery of equipment necessary for rapid COVID-19 testing at the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Gulfport.

Hyde-Smith sought the machinery and supplies from the Department of Defense following a recent visit with veterans at AFRH.

“The Armed Forces Retirement Home will now be capable of providing quick-turnaround rapid testing to the veterans who live there,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am grateful to the AFRH leadership and the Defense Logistics Agency for working together to increase testing capabilities at the home.”

Following a discussion with veterans at AFRH, Hyde-Smith wrote a letter on Sept. 9 to DLA Director, Vice Admiral Michelle C. Skubic, asking the agency to expedite rapid testing equipment for veterans at the AFRH.

“President Trump has worked to distribute these rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests to civilian nursing homes around this nation, and we must ensure that the veterans at AFRH are not left behind,” Hyde-Smith wrote. “Rapid testing capacity will help AFRH do more to protect veterans and identify any future outbreak quickly.”

A member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hyde-Smith wrote of her commitment to continue working to ensure the veterans at AFRH get what they need.

“I believe it is my duty as their United States Senator to ensure that we provide them with the very best care at all times and especially through the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote.

