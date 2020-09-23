Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith released a new campaign ad on Wednesday, entitled “Getting things done.”

“Two years ago when you elected me to the United States Senate, I made it my goal to represent all Mississippians,” Hyde-Smith says. “I haven’t focused on the daily political drama of Washington, D.C. I focused on getting things done for you, like growing our economy with lower taxes, reducing regulations, and helping farmers and small businesses bounce back during these uncertain economic times, because my job is to work for you.”

Hyde-Smith will face Democrat Mike Espy and Libertarian Jimmy Edwards in November’s General Election.