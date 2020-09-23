The Mississippi Republican Party has a website up highlighting “the Real Mike Espy,” saying the Democrat U.S. Senate candidate it too liberal for Mississippi.

Republicans list “5 Reasons to Not Vote for Mike Espy,” noting he is anti-Trump, anti-Kavanaugh, pro-abortion, pro-high taxes, and too corrupt for the Clintons. They say Mississippi deserves better.

The website shows three video ads from the 2018 cycle, shown below, targeting Espy’s past legal and tax troubles. It chronicles Espy’s congressional voting record on abortion and tax increases, as well as cites the corruption scandal Espy was involved in as Secretary of Agriculture in the late 1990s.