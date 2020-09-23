Four special elections were held on Tuesday to fill vacancies in the Mississippi House and Senate, and all will be decided in a runoff in three weeks.

Here is a rundown of the results.

Senate District 15

Bart Williams and Joyce Meek Yates will meet in a runoff October 13th to decide who wins this seat. Williams won 34% of the votes cast on Tuesday, followed by Yates with 27%.

Notably, Oktibbeha County Supervisor Bricklee Miller who was endorsed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann did not advance to the runoff, drawing only 25% of the vote.

In all, four candidates ran in this special election.

Senate District 39

Bill Sones topped the 9 candidates running for this seat, gaining 32% of the vote. Sones moves on to face Jason Barrett in the October 13th runoff. Barrett won 19% of the votes cast Tuesday.

House District 37

Lynn Wright barely missed the 50%+1 to avoid a runoff drawing 49% of the votes Tuesday. Wright will face David Michael Chism in the October 13th runoff. Chism won 32% of the vote.

Three candidates ran in this special election. The third candidate, Vicky Rose, won 19%.

House District 66

Jackson City Councilman DeKeither Stamps won 40% of the votes Tuesday to move on to the October 13th runoff. Stamps and Robert C. ‘Bob’ Lee, Jr. will meet after Lee drew 26% of the votes cast.

Six candidates were in this race. Gregory Divinity finished third with 24% of the vote.

###

Special Elections are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not declare a party affiliation and no party is listed on the ballot. The winners will determine which party to caucus with upon being sworn-in to their new seats in the state House and Senate.

These elections will not shift the power balance in the Mississippi Legislature as Republican hold supermajorities in the both chambers.