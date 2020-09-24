Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy announced today that his campaign will host three Meet and Greet events this Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Laurel, Hattiesburg, and Gulfport.

In addition to Mike Espy, the meet and greets will also feature special guests.

These events are outdoors and socially-distanced. A mask is required to attend.

A listing of the event locations and times is below:

Saturday, September 26, 2020

What: Jones County Meet and Greet

Where: Hairworld, 410 W Jackson St., Laurel, MS

When: 10:00 am CT

What: Forrest County Meet and Greet

Where: Vernon Dahmer Park, 100 Country Club Road, Hattiesburg, MS

When: 1:00 pm CT

What: Harrison County Meet and Greet

Where: IBEW Local 903, 2417 32nd St Gulfport, MS

When: 4:00 pm CT