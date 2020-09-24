Funding Includes $8.0 Million Dedicated to Vicksburg National Military Park & Natchez Trace

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced the award of more than $22.7 million in emergency relief funding to offset the costs for repairing and reconstructing federal roadways damaged by flooding and storms earlier this year.

Among the five Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awards is $8.0 million to the National Park Service for the repair of road damages at Vicksburg National Military Park and Natchez Trace National Parkway. Hyde-Smith, who serves on the appropriations committee overseeing the park service, visited the Military Park following mudslides and erosions in February that closed parts of the park.

“The severe storms and flooding Mississippi experienced earlier this year claimed lives and caused significant damage to federal properties throughout the state. Damage to the Vicksburg National Military Park, a historic and economic asset to Warren County, was particularly startling,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased the U.S. Transportation Department has approved this emergency relief funding to address the costs of making necessary repairs to ensure public safety and commerce.”

The five awards are linked to federal and state emergency disaster declarations issued for Mississippi following heavy rains and flooding in 2019 and 2020, including the February 2020 storms that caused the Pearl River to reach its third-highest crest on record. One award is linked to severe weather and flooding in April 2020.

The FHWA awards include:

$12,952,530 – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for February 2020 heavy rain and severe flooding damage repairs

$8,000,000 – National Park Service for January 11 and February 14, 2020, heavy rain and flood damage repairs

$1,044,692 – MDOT for February 2019 flood damage repairs

$749,010 – MDOT for April 12, 2020, storms and flooding repairs

$41,963 – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for February 2019 flood damage repairs

9/24/2020