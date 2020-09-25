Justice Josiah Coleman has been endorsed by 48 current and former elected officials since announcing his re-election bid to the Mississippi Supreme court.

Coleman launched an online portal Thursday, through which Mississippians can directly endorse him as well as view a full list of his endorsements.

Those endorsements include Governor Tate Reeves, former Governor Phil Bryant, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Congressman Steven Palazzo, nine state representatives, seven state senators, the Mississippi Republican Party, and twenty-five organizations.

“Thank you to all those who have come out to support my re-election to the Mississippi Supreme Court,” said Justice Coleman. “I am honored to have the endorsement of so many strong conservatives who believe in the rule of law, and I remain committed to earning the trust of all voters leading up to the November 3 election.”

To support or view a full list of endorsements, visit www.justicejosiahcoleman.com/ endorse.