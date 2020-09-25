Former President Barack Obama has released his second, and likely final, round of down ballot endorsements in the 2020 cycle, and none of Mississippi’s Democratic candidates for Congress or U.S. Senate made the previous list or this latest round.

Not Mike Espy who is running for U.S. Senate, trying to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Not Congressman Bennie Thompson, as sure of a bet there can be in his re-election bid for the 2nd Congressional District.

Not the other two Democrats running in Mississippi’s 1st and 3rd Congressional districts – Antonia Eliason and Dorothy Benford – who are challenging Republican incumbent Congressmen Trent Kelly and Michael Guest.

I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections. Support these candidates––and vote early if you can. pic.twitter.com/KETni3uwBt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 25, 2020

Obama’s latest round of endorsements included a slate of 111 candidates all across the nation from Alaska to Florida.

Obama said these Democratic candidates he endorsed today “will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections.”