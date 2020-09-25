Players have 90 days to claim prizes from end-date

Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end-date for eight (8) scratch-off games. Friday, October 30, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #1 – 3 X Lucky

Game #3 – Triple 777

Game #4 – $100,000 Jackpot

Game #7 – Jewel 7’s Doubler

Game #10 – Easy Money

Game #13 – Double Doubler

Game #21 – Crawfish Cash

Game #23 – Crossword

Players have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

Recently launched 2nd Chance eligible games 3 X Lucky (Game #34), Triple 777 (Game #36) and Double Doubler (Game #35) remain available for purchase.

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining for scratch-off games are updated each week!

Press Release

