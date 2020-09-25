State Treasurer David McRae today returned nearly $20,000 in unclaimed property to Alcorn State University, the nation’s first public, historically black, Morrill land-grant university.

“Alcorn State University has provided a remarkable educational experience to Mississippians for nearly 150 years,” said McRae. “I was proud to return this $20,000 to its rightful owners today and am grateful it will be put to work to further enhance the college experience for their students.”

“We are grateful to the State Treasurer for presenting our university with these funds,” said Dr. Felicia M. Nave, President, Alcorn State University. “Alcorn strives to find ways to acquire finances to enhance our beloved university and sustain a quality college experience for our students. Receiving this check from the State Treasurer will allow us to continue to improve various aspects of the university that help us bring our hope for the future of Alcorn to live.”

Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money. Searching for unclaimed property is easy. Just visit treasury.ms.gov, enter your name in the search box, and click go.

Alcorn State offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in more than 50 top-degree programs. Located on 1,700 acres in Lorman, Mississippi, with branches in Vicksburg and Natchez, the University is celebrating 150 years of academic excellence. In addition to its generous scholarship opportunities, Alcorn has earned nationwide recognition in nursing, biology, music, technology, agricultural research, and the liberal arts. Outside of the classroom, students are involved in NCAA Division I athletics as well as more than 40 organizations and clubs, including student-run radio and television stations, study abroad, and the 200-strong Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band featuring the Golden Girls.

Press Release

9/25/2020