Americans for Prosperity – Mississippi (AFP-MS) today commended President Donald Trump for nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is an experienced, qualified and independent-minded constitutionalist who will defend the Constitution and not legislate from the bench.

Joining AFP’s robust, nationwide campaign, AFP-MS will leverage the full weight of its permanent grassroots infrastructure to drive her confirmation to the high court. AFP-MS activists will continue to encourage their friends, family and neighbors across the state to reach Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith throughout Judge Barrett’s confirmation process.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s judicial record serves as evidence that she is a highly qualified constitutionalist who will interpret the law as written,” State Director Steven Utroska said in a statement. “We are confident in her ability to protect our freedoms and defend the separation of powers. Thank you, Sens. Wicker and Hyde-Smith for your support for her as a nominee. We are eager to help support her confirmation.”

Americans for Prosperity is launching a significant national ad campaign focusing on eleven key states to scale its activists’ efforts to urge their senators to confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court.

AFP has set up a unique web page at UniteForBarrett.com that empowers individuals to contact their senators, and phone and text grassroots outreach has already activated across the country. Several waves of targeted direct-mail, layered digital, and other tactics will follow in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia in mere days.

AFP heavily engaged its grassroots to support the confirmation of qualified nominees to the Supreme Court in previous years. With the dedicated efforts of its activists nationwide, AFP directly reached more than one million Americans in support of Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018 through a combination of door-knocking, phone-banking, and other tactics.

###

Release from Americans for Prosperity.