Over the weekend, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Judge Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on October 31, 2017. Both Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith supported her confirmation, as did all Senate Republicans and three Senate Democrats.

A native of New Orleans, La., Barrett graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. She attended Notre Dame Law School, where she was executive editor of the Notre Dame Law Review and graduated summa cum laude. She clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and for the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Barrett joined the faculty of her alma mater, Notre Dame Law School, in 2002 teaching courses on federal courts, constitutional law, and statutory interpretation. She was named “Distinguished Professor of the Year” three times. President Trump nominated Barrett to the Seventh Circuit in May 2017.

Judge Barrett lives in South Bend, Indiana, with her husband, Jesse Barrett, and their seven children.

Mississippi officials reacted to the announcement straight down party lines. See various reaction below.

Governor Tate Reeves

I am thrilled about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett! A strong constitutionalist. Means a lot for my girls to see such an example of strong, southern, Godly leadership from a conservative woman at the highest levels of the law. Ignore the inevitable slander and confirm her! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 26, 2020

Senator Roger Wicker

“Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding judge and an even better person. A mother to seven children, she was subjected to unfair attacks on her religious faith and judicial philosophy during her previous confirmation process. Her grace under pressure and long-standing commitment to the rule of law indicate that she has the right temperament to serve on the Supreme Court and go through a highly-charged confirmation process. I commend President Trump on another exceptional pick for the high court, and I hope to meet with Judge Barrett soon.”

Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding judge and an even better person. I commend President Trump on another exceptional pick for the high court, and I hope to meet with Judge Barrett soon. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/ZjBLtQKUQR — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 26, 2020

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

“President Trump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. In Judge Barrett, I believe President Trump has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who, if confirmed, will bring an important perspective to the Court.

“I look forward to being part of her historic and important confirmation process, which will follow precedent and regular Senate order. I take my constitutional ‘advice and consent’ responsibility very seriously, and I will carefully weigh Judge Barrett’s merits and qualifications and vote accordingly.

“Filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court is a solemn process for our nation, and I hope Senate consideration of Judge Barrett will not descend into the dishonorable spectacle that Americans witnessed during the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

.@realdonaldtrump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a #SCOTUS vacancy. In Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I believe the President has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who would bring an important perspective to the Court. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 26, 2020

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

A brilliant lawyer, exceptional jurist and an excellent person. We will be well served by her appointment to the Supreme Court. Go Irish! pic.twitter.com/VlNHUmWtwy — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) September 28, 2020

Congressman Trent Kelly

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent decision by President Trump as a nominee to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. I look forward to a swift confirmation in the U.S. Senate. #MS01 pic.twitter.com/WSkOQRAE5g — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) September 26, 2020

Congressman Bennie Thompson

Read my statement on Senate Republicans moving ahead to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. pic.twitter.com/iKBMSjIEhA — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) September 27, 2020

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Amy Coney Barrett is an exemplary jurist. Accomplished, honest, hardworking. She will be a fair Justice and deserves a fair confirmation process. — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) September 26, 2020

MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith