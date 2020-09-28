YP – AG Fitch partners with Secretary Watson and CFTC to protect seniors from $185 Million precious metals scheme
The complaint names Los Angeles, California-based companies TMTE Inc., also known as Metals.com, Chase Metals Inc., Chase Metals LLC, Barrick Capital Inc., along with Simon Batashvili, Lucas Asher, and Tower Equity LLC. The defendants are accused of using cold calling, television, radio, and social media advertisements designed to “instill fear in elderly and retirement-aged investors and build trust with investors based on representations of political or religious affinity.”
Fake letter from Governor Reeves circulating regarding statewide mask mandate
A “letter” claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media. The letter is a FAKE. Stay up to…
MSDH daily COVID-19 report
Today MSDH is reporting 182 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 124 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 96,859, with 2,919 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/MEYcKsSn9C
WLOX – House Speaker Philip Gunn on the legislature’s return to Jackson
State legislators will soon be heading back to Jackson. Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn joins us with details on what’s ahead.
YP – State Treasurer Returns $20k in Unclaimed Property to Alcorn State University
State Treasurer David McRae today returned nearly $20,000 in unclaimed property to Alcorn State University, the nation’s first public, historically black, Morrill land-grant university.
“Alcorn State University has provided a remarkable educational experience to Mississippians for nearly 150 years,” said McRae. “I was proud to return this $20,000 to its rightful owners today and am grateful it will be put to work to further enhance the college experience for their students.”
Espy campaigns in South Mississippi
Thank you to everyone who woke up early and came out to our Jones County Meet-and-Greet. It was a beautiful morning and we handed out a LOT of yard signs. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1gQMf5z1Tf
WLOX – Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum less than one week from opening
We’re less than one week away from the ribbon cutting at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.
And while it will be an experience for everyone, the focus will be on the kids, according to Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum Project Manager Francisco Gonzalez.
“They will play and pretend that they are pilots. We’re trying to inspire them. We’re trying to inspire them to become pilots and understand aviation,” said Gonzalez. “This is just one little example of what they can do here at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.”
WJTV – Mississippi Arts Commission names Jackson native as director
The Mississippi Arts Commission has named the head of the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum in Austin, Texas, as its new executive director.
Sarah Story is a native of Jackson, Mississippi. She will return to her home state to begin work on Nov. 1, the commission’s board announced. She succeeds Malcolm White, who is retiring at the end of September.
“It is the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of my home state of Mississippi that first inspired my career in the arts,” Story said in a statement. “In particular, I’m excited by the opportunity to explore how the arts can further promote and appreciate the state’s diversity.”
MERIDIAN STAR – Analysis: Lawsuit lingers long after bitter 2014 Senate race
Six years after a contentious U.S. Senate race that divided Mississippi Republicans and more than a year after the death of the incumbent who won, a civil lawsuit connected to the case is still winding through the courts.
A federal appeals court ruled last week that a Madison police officer did not violate a man’s constitutional rights when she sought search warrants to investigate whether he was part of a conspiracy to photograph the ailing wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran to use in a video criticizing Cochran.
The dispute is in a lawsuit filed by the widow and sons of attorney Mark Mayfield of Madison County, whose 2014 death was ruled a suicide.
The 2017 lawsuit says Mayfield took his own life under pressure as he was facing a felony charge of conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult. The lawsuit claims that several people were part of a network illegally retaliating against Mayfield for his political activity. A federal district judge dismissed some defendants in 2018 and 2019.