“They will play and pretend that they are pilots. We’re trying to inspire them. We’re trying to inspire them to become pilots and understand aviation,” said Gonzalez. “This is just one little example of what they can do here at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.”

The Mississippi Arts Commission has named the head of the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum in Austin, Texas, as its new executive director.

Sarah Story is a native of Jackson, Mississippi. She will return to her home state to begin work on Nov. 1, the commission’s board announced. She succeeds Malcolm White, who is retiring at the end of September.

“It is the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of my home state of Mississippi that first inspired my career in the arts,” Story said in a statement. “In particular, I’m excited by the opportunity to explore how the arts can further promote and appreciate the state’s diversity.”

Six years after a contentious U.S. Senate race that divided Mississippi Republicans and more than a year after the death of the incumbent who won, a civil lawsuit connected to the case is still winding through the courts.

A federal appeals court ruled last week that a Madison police officer did not violate a man’s constitutional rights when she sought search warrants to investigate whether he was part of a conspiracy to photograph the ailing wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran to use in a video criticizing Cochran.

The dispute is in a lawsuit filed by the widow and sons of attorney Mark Mayfield of Madison County, whose 2014 death was ruled a suicide.

The 2017 lawsuit says Mayfield took his own life under pressure as he was facing a felony charge of conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult. The lawsuit claims that several people were part of a network illegally retaliating against Mayfield for his political activity. A federal district judge dismissed some defendants in 2018 and 2019.