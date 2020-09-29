President Donald Trump will meet former Vice President Joe Biden on the debate stage for the first time tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

The debate begins at 8:00pm CST, and will be streamed across all major networks and online platforms.

Trump and Biden will be asked their positions on a wide range of topics, including the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, election integrity, and the ongoing violent protests in America’s cities.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate the 90 minute debate. Due to COVID-19, attendance in the debate hall will be limited.

Tonight’s debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame but with the pandemic restrictions, it is now being held at Case Western Reserve University.