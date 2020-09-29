Mississippi Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy picked up an endorsement from one of the most liberal members in Congress on Monday – “squad” member Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley, a Congresswoman from Massachusetts, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have been at the center of the fight to move the nation farther to the left during their terms, seeking to advance “democratic socialism” and other progressive ideas. The group has also been very critical of the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Thank you so much, @AyannaPressley. I am honored to have your support. https://t.co/pg6XV9wDr7 — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) September 28, 2020

Earlier this summer, Pressley talked with TIME about the calls to defund the police, which she supports, calling what is happening in America’s cities “a reckoning.”

“This is simply about a refund. This is about true reparations. This is about investment in communities,” Pressley told TIME National Correspondent Charlotte Alter. “There’s a reason why the Congressional Black Caucus submits an alternative budget every year. Because we know that our communities have been historically under resourced, underinvested in and divested [from].”

Pressley has been endorsed by the Boston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and supports the Green New Deal and pro-abortion funding, among other progressive policies. She has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and the construction of a wall along on the Southern border.