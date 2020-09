U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) will meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to be Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday at the United States Capitol.

Judge Barrett has recently accepted the President’s nomination to the court. The seat she has been nominated for was previously held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September at the age of 87.