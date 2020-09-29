Things did not end well for New York Times sports reporter Alan Blinder as he confronted Mike Leach at his Monday press conference in Starkville over Leach’s spotty mask wearing during his 44-34 win over LSU this past Saturday.

Blinder attempted to mask shame Leach by asking, “You didn’t wear a face covering actively for a lot of the game. Why not?”

Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach just toys with The New York Times reporter Alan Blinder after he attempted… Posted by YallPolitics on Monday, September 28, 2020

Leach toyed with Blinder (bless his heart) for over two minutes.