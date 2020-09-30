Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has officially endorsed Mississippi Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy.

“A lifelong Mississippian, Mike Espy has spent his career working to improve the lives of Mississippi’s working families,” Biden said in the release. “From his time as the first Black congressman from Mississippi since Reconstruction, to his critical leadership as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to his role helping to build a strong rural economy across the South, Mike Espy has the experience to move Mississippi forward.”

.@JoeBiden unites and heals. He has dignity and empathy. He is the leader our country needs right now to move forward. I am deeply honored to receive his official endorsement today. pic.twitter.com/EQwUIlk4cq — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) September 30, 2020

Espy tweeted the endorsement, saying he was deeply honored to receive it, adding, “Joe Biden unites and heals. He has dignity and empathy. He is the leader our country needs right now to move forward.”

Biden’s support adds to the list of endorsements for Mike Espy’s 2020 campaign, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Collective PAC, AFSCME, IBEW, Hon. Stacey Abrams, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Karen Bass, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Secretary Ray Mabus, Former Secretary Rodney Slater, and over 75 local elected officials from across the state of Mississippi.