U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced that Seemann Composites, Inc. in Gulfport has won a $13.7 million contract to produce tailcones for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia Class submarines.

“This Navy contract will allow Seemann Composites to extend its decades of work providing the advanced composites products that make our Navy vessels the best in the world. This is very good news for the company and the Mississippi workers employed in the shipbuilding industry,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The competitive contract secured by Seemann Composites extends through 2027 and involves an initial obligation of more than $2.26 million at the time of award. A majority of the work will be performed at the company’s Gulfport plant. This is a firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, definite quantity contract.

The Navy’s Virginia class submarines are nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack vessels.

Press Release

9/30/2020