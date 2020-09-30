The Mississippi Legislature will return to the Capitol on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

State Senator Scott DeLano sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss what members anticipate will be on the agenda.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) will meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to be Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday at the United States Capitol.

Judge Barrett has recently accepted the President’s nomination to the court.

Democrat nominee Mike Espy’s campaign today released “Reach Out,” his third television ad of the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

“The launch of the third TV ad comes after a groundswell of momentum and excitement in September,” the campaign said in an email release. “‘Reach Out’ contrasts Mike Espy’s record working across the aisle to move Mississippi forward with Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s record of hurting Mississippi and holding Mississippi back. Evident in the ad is Mike Espy’s cross-party appeal and his commitment to building the widest electoral coalition in Mississippi history.”…

…For a “Republican farmer,” Heaton has a documented history of donating to Democrat campaigns. He donated $500 to former Democrat Congressman Travis Childers in 2008. In 2011, he gave Democrat gubernatorial candidate Bill Luckett $1,000. Heaton has donated $6,500 to Espy’s two campaigns.

Mississippi Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy picked up an endorsement from one of the most liberal members in Congress on Monday – “squad” member Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley, a Congresswoman from Massachusetts, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have been at the center of the fight to move the nation farther to the left during their terms, seeking to advance “democratic socialism” and other progressive ideas. The group has also been very critical of the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Earlier this summer, Pressley talked with TIME about the calls to defund the police, which she supports, calling what is happening in America’s cities “a reckoning.”

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 589 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 125 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 97,638, with 2,957 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/Gm33D597xy — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 29, 2020

The Secretary of State’s Office will host the first of five public hearings regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in Oxford on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The event will be held at The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts located at 351 University Ave, Oxford, MS, 38655.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the public hearing will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.Anyone interested in attending must call the Ford Center box office at (662)915-7411 to reserve a free e-ticket. An official e-ticket will be required to meet social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions due to COVID-19. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday- Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.on the day of the event (Wednesday, September 30). All media outlets are invited to attend.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced today that in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, the Mississippi Public Service Commission has requested a full compliance audit of AT&T Mississippi regarding information submitted to federal entities surrounding the telecom giant’s claims of providing internet service to homes in Mississippi through the company’s use of federal dollars in the FCC’s Connect America Fund.

In recent weeks, Presley issued a subpoena to AT&T as part of a PSC investigation into the company’s claims of providing internet service to 133,000 locations in Mississippi using federal aid from the Connect America Fund. Presley says the PSC has clear and convincing evidence that data submitted by the AT&T Mississippi to federal entities is invalid and that the company has factual knowledge that the information is incorrect.

A lawsuit filed against Moss Point Mayor Mario King over an incident that allegedly happened in 2018 has been partially dismissed by a federal court.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2019 by Moss Point Alderman Ennit Morris over allegations that the mayor ordered a police officer to remove him from a special call meeting of the board in December 2018.

In the nine-page complaint, Morris detailed an incident from a Dec. 4, 2018 board of alderman meeting where he said he was assaulted by the mayor.

Nonprofits and food pantries in the Pine Belt have been doing a lot of work to help the community during the pandemic. Now, they’re getting some help from Congress with more than $800,000 of CARES Act funding.

Edwards Street Fellowship Center executive director Ann McCullen says the center has been providing about 200 more meals a month since the start of the pandemic, and the center needed to implement safety measures in the clinic and food pantry.