U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday as part of the Senate confirmation process following her selection by President Donald Trump to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hyde-Smith issued the following statement after their discussion at the U.S. Capitol:

“It was an honor to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett personally and to touch base on her background and judicial philosophy. Judge Barrett has a brilliant legal mind. She is a true Constitutionalist and I certainly trust her judgement and ability to interpret the law fairly and apply it accordingly. This amazing wife and mother has a servant’s heart. I am confident the Senate will confirm Judge Barrett after a review of her qualifications and background. She will bring a unique and important perspective to the court and will be an amazing addition to the court. I certainly pray for her and her family during this process.”

At an earlier news conference Wednesday, Hyde-Smith joined Republican women Senators to discuss Judge Barrett as a jurist and role model for working women and girls, while also criticizing the double standard applied when covering women in public service.