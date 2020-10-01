Judge Barrett is “Exceptionally Qualified” for the U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today released the following statement after meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald J. Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is exceptionally qualified to be our nation’s newest Supreme Court Justice. Our meeting confirmed to me why so many of her former colleagues and students have praised her nomination. Judge Barrett was gracious, warm, and sharp, and she expressed a deep love for our country and our Constitution. I look forward to supporting her through the Senate’s confirmation process.”

