Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Y’all Politics for an interview Friday morning, hours after it was revealed that President Donald Trump and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves was with the President earlier this week for an announcement at the White House to discuss increased rapid testing for the virus.

In the interview, the Governor discussed his recent actions that allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire while leaving certain other provisions in place, such as reduced attendance at K-12 extracurricular events like football and maintaining the need for masks in schools and close contact businesses.

Reeves also offered his thoughts on the actions taken in the Legislature this week, Tuesday’s Presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden, and handicapped the Mississippi U.S. Senate race.

Watch the full interview below.