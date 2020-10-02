Just before midnight on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Speculation began to circle that the President and his family could be at risk for contracting the virus after an White House senior aid, Hope Hicks, announced she tested positive for the virus. Hicks has recently traveled with the President over the last several weeks.

Trump said after learning of Hick’s diagnosis, he and the First Lady were tested and awaiting their results in quarantine.