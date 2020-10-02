Just before midnight on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Legislature wraps up work in 2020 session

Lawmakers worked late into the night on Thursday to reappropriate CARES Act funding and finish the 2020 legislative session – finally.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 696 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 121 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 98,886, with 2,979 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/vdsDWp44dL — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 1, 2020

Hyde-Smith issued the following statement after their discussion at the U.S. Capitol:

“It was an honor to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett personally and to touch base on her background and judicial philosophy. Judge Barrett has a brilliant legal mind. She is a true Constitutionalist and I certainly trust her judgement and ability to interpret the law fairly and apply it accordingly. This amazing wife and mother has a servant’s heart. I am confident the Senate will confirm Judge Barrett after a review of her qualifications and background. She will bring a unique and important perspective to the court and will be an amazing addition to the court. I certainly pray for her and her family during this process.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today released the following statement after meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald J. Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is exceptionally qualified to be our nation’s newest Supreme Court Justice. Our meeting confirmed to me why so many of her former colleagues and students have praised her nomination. Judge Barrett was gracious, warm, and sharp, and she expressed a deep love for our country and our Constitution. I look forward to supporting her through the Senate’s confirmation process.”

Espy again on MSNBC

.@MikeEspyMS, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Mississippi, discusses with @Lawrence how he can win his tight Senate race and become the first Black Senator from the state since the Reconstruction Era. https://t.co/xE8lDt2pGh pic.twitter.com/hcJ0FCaIuI — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) October 2, 2020

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson officially cut the ribbon at the new Mississippi Trade Mart on the State Fairgrounds today.

At the ribbon cutting, Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer opened the building dedication program with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by musical performances and remarks by local faith leaders. Following the dedication, Governor Tate Reeves and Commissioner Gipson provided remarks.

“This is an historic day for the state of Mississippi,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I am proud to unveil the new Mississippi Trade Mart and excited for the endless opportunities its expansive and state-of-the-art facilities will provide. I want to thank the entire Mississippi legislature for authorizing the $30 million funding to build the new Trade Mart and make improvements to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. I would also like to thank U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves for their support in this endeavor.”

Members of the Mississippi State Republican Party Executive Committee today voted to name Coast businessman Frank Bordeaux to succeed Lucien Smith as Chairman. Smith served as Chairman for three years and chose not to seek another term.

“We are excited to welcome Frank Bordeaux as the new Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party during a year that is critical for conservatives across our state and our nation,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With this passing of the torch, Mississippi Republicans can be assured that the success and gains made will only continue to flourish under Frank’s conservative leadership. As a long-time, dedicated Republican with a work ethic that is unmatched, our Party is in good hands with Frank at the helm.”

Ole Miss Coach Kiffin joins SOS Watson to promote the vote

Proud of Coach @Lane_Kiffin for ensuring @OleMissFB athletes are registered to vote in this year’s general election! Time is winding down. If you haven’t already, be sure to verify your voter registration status before Monday, October 5th. #HottyToddy #YallVote pic.twitter.com/bHvAtcA73N — Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) October 1, 2020

WLOX – Mississippi is the first state to lift mask mandate

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate during a press conference on Wednesday.

This makes Mississippi the first state in the country to lift the mandate.

Currently, 35 states have a statewide mask mandate in place. A mask mandate was not enforced in the other 14 states (Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming).

DPS promotes ‘Skip the Line’