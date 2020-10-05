Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced sentencing in two cases prosecuted by the Cyber Crime Division of the Attorney General’s Office last week.

“I will do everything in my power to protect our precious children from those who seek to harm them,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am grateful for the dedicated prosecutors and investigators in this office and our partners in law enforcement. We will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims of child exploitation.”

The first case originated after investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office gathered intelligence of an internet user making child sexual abuse material available for download. Using cybercrime investigation techniques, investigators sought a warrant to seize electronic devices in the defendant’s possession.

Stephen Schubring, 31, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Monday, September 28 by Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 7 years to serve and 33 years suspended. He will be subject to 5 years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

The second case originated after investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office received a call from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Timothy Sistrunk, 58, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Monday, September 28 by Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years to serve and 30 years suspended. He will be subject to 5 years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

Both Schubring and Sistrunk will be required to register as sex offenders and will be required to serve their sentences day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

