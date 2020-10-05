A campaign consultant producing media for Mississippi Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy took to Twitter on Friday to post a picture of Senator Roger Wicker’s mask being pulled down on a flight the two were on the previous day en route to Jackson.

Matt Harringer, Vice President for Campaigns at MVAR Media, tweeted, “I’ve seen enough Republican senators test positive to tweet this photo. @SenatorWicker — because you refused to wear a mask on our @Delta flight last night, please let your fellow passengers know your status once you’ve been tested.”

Harringer told the SunHerald that he took the picture while heading to Mississippi to produce media for the Espy campaign.

MVAR Media is a production company working with Democrat candidates and causes, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Governors Association. The Espy camp has spent nearly $40,000 with MVAR this cycle according to Open Secrets.

Delta Airlines responded to Harringer’s tweet saying, “Hello Matt. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers. We take our mask policy seriously and are investigating this incident. Kylie”

Harringer is a former press secretary for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee after serving as communications director for Florida Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham.