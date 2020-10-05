Today, Monday, October 5, 2020, is the voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election. If registering in person, Mississippians must do so before 5 p.m. today. If registering by mail, all voter registration applications must be postmarked by today.

Below are the guidelines to register to vote in the State of Mississippi:

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election;

At least 18 years old at the date of the election;

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,

Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

Circuit Clerk’s Office;

Municipal Clerk’s Office;

Department of Public Safety; and,

Any state or federal agency offering government services.

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at Circuit Clerk Offices and on our Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms). The application may also be used to update your voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted.

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered To Vote?” section of our Y’all Vote website. If the information listed on our website is incorrect, please be sure contact your local Circuit Clerk before 5 p.m. today.

Remember, there is never a deadline to register to vote, but in order to cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election, you must be registered by today, Monday, October 5.

