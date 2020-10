The Mississippi Top 50 announced Trent Lott as one of three honorees in the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Lott is a former U.S. Senator from Mississippi who was at the center of history during his service.

Learn about Lott’s impact on Mississippi in this virtual Hall of Fame event.



The 4th Annual MS Top 50 is sponsored by Atmos Energy, Capitol Resources, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, The Payne Group, Tower Loan and Y’all Politics.

See all of the winners in the 2020 class by visiting mstop50.com.