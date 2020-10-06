The Mississippi Secretary of State has issued a release stating that as of Sunday, October 4, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 66,495 absentee ballots requested, 61,367 absentee ballots sent, and 34,561 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

The requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office.

The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices.

The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Secretary Michael Watson reminds Mississippians that the in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, October 31 at 5:00 p.m. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and received within five business days of the election.

For additional voter information, visit the Y’all Vote website at yallvote.ms.