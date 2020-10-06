Y’all Politics asked each of the candidates for U.S. Senate in Mississippi for their responses to the following questions related to the 2020 race. Incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Democrat Mike Espy and Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards will be on the ballot.

The campaigns were notified on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and were given until Friday, October 2, 2020, at noon to respond.

Mike Espy’s campaign staff ignored over a dozen calls, texts, emails, and Twitter/Facebook Direct Messages from Y’all Politics to submit responses for this questionnaire. Two days after the deadline to submit responses, the Mike Espy verified Facebook account provided the following GIF as their response.

The Hinds County Chancery Court has ruled Reeves’ partial vetoes as unconstitutional and based on the findings, the request for the claim to be dismissed was also denied. The decision was made by Hinds County Chancellor Tiffany Grove

Previously, a suit was filed by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Representative Jason White over line item vetoes within House Bill 1782 made by Governor Tate Reeves during the 2020 Legislative session. They argued that the Governor interjected his legislative judgement in place of the Legislature itself, according to the order of the court.

The squabble was over $2 million appropriated by the Legislature to the North Oak Regional Medical Center and $6 million given to the MAGnet Community Health Center. The money came out of appropriations from CARES Act funds.

Hurricane Delta could impact MS by weekend as Cat 2 or higher

A campaign consultant producing media for Mississippi Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy took to Twitter on Friday to post a picture of Senator Roger Wicker’s mask being pulled down on a flight the two were on the previous day en route to Jackson.

Matt Harringer, Vice President for Campaigns at MVAR Media, tweeted, “I’ve seen enough Republican senators test positive to tweet this photo. @SenatorWicker — because you refused to wear a mask on our @Delta flight last night, please let your fellow passengers know your status once you’ve been tested.”

We wanted to find out how Mike Espy’s campaign plans to turn that attention into votes.

“The support that we’re seeing nationally is late,” said Jared Turner, Democratic party Coordinated Campaign for Mississippi Director. “We’ve always seen the energy on the ground. It’s been organic. We got out and people want to see a change in our state. They want to see better schools. They want to see better health care, more opportunities for affordable health care. And so, we’ve always seen it.”

We asked Republican strategist Henry Barbour if the new support makes it harder for Cindy Hyde-Smith to win this go-around.

"There's a lot of money coming in to help Mike Espy but I don't think it changes things dramatically," noted Barbour. "All the money in the world can't change the fact that Mississippians want somebody who's conservative. Who's going to vote for lower taxes, stronger military, good strong public safety, support of the police. And that's Cindy Hyde-Smith."

