Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a sentencing today for Louis Normand, owner of United Truck Group, on federal bank fraud charges.

“My office remains dedicated to protecting Mississippi consumers from deceptive and predatory business practices,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I want to thank the devoted professionals in my office, our partners at the FBI, and the court for holding bad actors accountable. Enforcing consumer protection laws is not only important to the impacted individual, but to the economy as a whole. Consumers and businesses alike need to know that their interactions in the market are fair.”

The Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office received the first complaint in 2003, and as a pattern began to arise, they conducted further investigation. Attorneys determined the matter to be federal bank fraud and contacted partners at the FBI to pursue the case.

Faced with overwhelming evidence, Louis Normand pled guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced on Tuesday, October 6 by Senior Judge Louis Guirola, Jr of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi to 57 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Normand will be subject to 5 years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $891,668 to People’s Bank and $763,283 to EvaBank for a total restitution of $1,654,951.

10/6/2020