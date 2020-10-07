Anti-Trump ‘Lincoln Project’ has come out in support of Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy for U.S. Senate.

The mission of the ‘Lincoln Project,’ as stated on their website is to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

It was formed by a group of disgruntled former Republican activists, or what has been termed “Never Trumpers,” who disagree with the manner in which Trump operates, stating in their mission statement, “Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.”

There's a real chance to defeat @cindyhydesmith and Trumpism in Mississippi. Mike Espy will be the one to do it, but he needs your help. 1. Follow @MikeEspyMS

2. Retweet this tweet pic.twitter.com/UafBcGAPNa — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 4, 2020

The ‘Lincoln Project’ is actively working to elect Democrats this cycle, backing Joe Biden for President, working to ensure an Electoral College victory for Biden-Harris “even if that means Democrat control of the Senate and expansion of the Democratic majority in the House,” according to their quote in CBS News in December 2019.

The group features former Republican strategist and advisors, including George Conway, Stuart Stevens, Rick Wilson, Michael Steele and others.