Ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate, the Biden for President campaign has announced that Mississippi Mayors Chokwe Antar Lumumba (Jackson), Percy Bland (Meridian), Errick Simmons (Greenville), Jason Shelton (Tupelo), and Quordiniah Lockley (McComb) will join Biden for President Mississippi in a Virtual Phone Bank.

During the event held in Jackson, the mayors will discuss what is at stake in November from their perspective, telling listeners why they feel the need to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as encouraging people to volunteer with the Biden campaign.

Following remarks, the mayors and others volunteers will make calls to turn out the vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.