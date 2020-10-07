Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat VP nominee Senator Kamala Harris are set to meet in Utah for the only vice presidential debate of this election cycle.

The debate is being held at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City. It begins at 8pm CT and will be aired on all news networks and streamed live online.

Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, will moderate the debate.

Pence and Harris will be seated across from each other, separated by plexiglass which was installed on Tuesday. The Biden-Harris campaign asked for the plexiglass and other safety measures in response to the recent cases of COVID-19 reported in the White House.